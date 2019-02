Feb 1 - CALEIDO GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT RECEIVED REQUEST FOR PARTIAL CONVERSION OF FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND CUM WARRANT FROM NEGMA GROUP LTD

* REQUEST CONCERNS THE CONVERSION OF 5 BONDS FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 50,000

* FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND CUM WARRANT CONSISTS OF 25 BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES, WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10,000 EACH

