* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER 82.275 PERCENT SHARE TO EATON CORP’S UNIT EATON CAPITAL UNLIMITED COMPANY

* SAYS PURCHASE PRICE FOR SHARES IS SET APPROXIMATELY AT $214.0 MILLION

* SAYS SHARE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE CHANGED ACCORDING TO COMPANY’S CASH POSITION ON THE SHARE TRANSFER DAY

