BRIEF-Celon Pharma Projects Get Recommendation For Co-Financing

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT TWO COMPANY’S APPLICATIONS FOR CO-FINANCING OF PROJECTS HAVE BEEN RECOMMENDED BY NATIONAL CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR CO-FINANCING

* TOTAL COST OF FIRST PROJECT, WHICH IS BASED ON PHAGE DISPLAY TECHNIQUE, IS 39.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, AND RECOMMENDED AMOUNT OF FUNDING IS 24.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* TOTAL COST OF SECOND PROJECT, WHICH IS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PI3K DELTA INHIBITOR, IS 39.8 MILLION ZLOTYS, AND RECOMMENDED AMOUNT OF FUNDING IS 24.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PROJECTS ARE FOCUSED ON INFLAMMATORY DISEASES, INCLUDING CROHN’S DISEASE AND LUPUS

