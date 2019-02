BRIEF- Longino & Cardenal Prelim. FY Revenue Up 12.2 pct YoY

Feb 1 (Reuters) - LONGINO & CARDENAL SPA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY PRELIMINARY FY REVENUE OF EUR 32 MILLION, UP 12.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* SAID REVENUE INCREASE SUPPORTED BY GROWTH ON FOREIGN MARKET INCLUDING TWO OFFICES IN HONG KONG, (UP 20.3 PCT IN LOCAL CURRENCY), AND DUBAI (UP 44.4 PCT IN LOCAL CURRENCY)

* CO’S CEO SAID THAT IN 2019 CO INTENDS TO FURTHER EXPAND INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE, PARTICULARLY IN THE US, WHERE IN JANUARY IT LAUNCHED NEW UNIT

