Feb 1 - SS LAZIO SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT ACQUIRED RIGHTS, ON TEMPORARY BASIS WITH SPORTS PERFORMANCES OPTION RIGHT, TO THE PLAYER SOUZA ORESTES ROMULO, FROM GENOA C.F.C. S.P.A CLUB

* TEMPORARY SALE IS FREE AND THE OPTION RIGHT CAN BE EXERCISED AGAINST PAYMENT OF EUR 2 MILLION

* SIGNED IN THE PLAYER FOR THREE YEARS, UNTIL JUNE 30, 2021

