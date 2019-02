Feb 1 - S.S. Lazio S.p.A:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SENT ON LOAN WITH OBLIGATION TO MAKE THE MOVE PERMANENT PLAYER MATTIA SPROCATI TO PARMA CALCIO 1913

* TEMPORARY SALE IS FREE AND THE OBLIGATION FOR DEFINITIVE DISPOSAL IS EQUAL TO EUR 3 MILLION

* THE LOAN EXPIRES ON JUNE 30

