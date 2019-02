Feb 1 (Reuters) - Organic Farma Zdrowia SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THERE WAS STRUCTURE FIRE IN ONE OF MANY WAREHOUSES AT PROLOGIS PARK ŻERAŃ

* WAREHOUSE OWNED BY ORGANIC FARMA ZDROWIA’S DISTRIBUTION COMPANY EKO-WITAL WAS ALSO COMPLETELY DESTROYED

* GROUP HAS VALID INSURANCE POLICIES OF ADEQUATE VALUE

* ALL DEPARTMENTS OF THE COMPANIES ORGANIC FARMA ZDROWIA AND EKO-WITAL FUNCTION NORMALLY

* NEW WAREHOUSE WILL BE LAUNCHED IN COMING DAYS

