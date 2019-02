BRIEF- Redan Starts Review Of Strategic Options

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Redan SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO START REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS

* SAID THAT MAIN REASON FOR THE REVIEW IS THE NEED TO PROVIDE FINANCING FOR THE FASHION SEGMENT, WHICH IS DIFFICULT WHEN ITS CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ARE BURDENED WITH TXM SA’S RESULTS

* SAID THAT AT THIS STAGE IT WILL CONSIDER MAKING CHANGES TO ITS BALANCE STRUCTURE, SUCH AS EXCLUDING ALL OR PART OF THE DISCOUNT SEGMENT CONCENTRATED IN ITS SUBSIDIARY TXM SA (ALSO BY SALE OR SPIN OFF)

