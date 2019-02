Feb 4(Reuters) - ENERGIEDIENST HOLDING AG :

* FY EBIT AT EUR 18.7 MILLION, EUR 15.9 MILLION BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* TO REDUCE THE DIVIDEND FROM CHF 1.00 TO CHF 0.75 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT AT AROUND EUR 13 MILLION, EUR 17 MILLION LESS THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES EBIT OF EUR 35 MILLION TO EUR 45 MILLION FOR FY 2019

