Feb 4 (Reuters) - SODEXO SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT ON JAN 28 INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR SETTLEMENT OF INVESTMENT DISPUTES (ICSID) DELIVERED ITS DECISION IN SODEXO’S ARBITRATION CLAIM AGAINST HUNGARIAN STATE IN CO’S FAVOUR

* HUNGARIAN STATE ORDERED TO PAY SODEXO AN AWARD OF ABOUT 73 MILLION EUROS, BEFORE INTEREST

* HUNGARIAN STATE HAS UP TO 120 DAYS TO APPEAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)