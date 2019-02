Feb 6 (Reuters) - Science4you SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING WILL BE LEFT WITHOUT EFFECT

* SCIENCE4YOU PREVIOUSLY SAID IT PLANNED TO LIST ON EURONEXT

