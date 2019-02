BRIEF-Sequana Updates On Litigation With British American Tobacco

Feb 7 (Reuters) - SEQUANA SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT COURT OF APPEAL IN LONDON CONFIRMS FOR LARGEST PART DECISION MADE IN 1ST INSTANCE BY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN LITIGATION BETWEEN SEQUANA AND BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (BAT)

* DECISION ONLY AFFECTS SEQUANA AND HAS NO IMPACT ON ITS SUBSIDIARIES ARJOWIGGINS AND ANTALIS WHICH ARE NOT A PARTY TO THIS LITIGATION

* SEQUANA IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING TERMS OF DECISION AND INTENDS TO SEEK PERMISSION TO APPEAL WITH SUPREME COURT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)