BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding FY Net Income At CHF 522 Mln

Feb 8(Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG :

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 8.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 2.32 BILLION VERSUS CHF 2.15 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT UP AT CHF 620 MILLION VERSUS CHF 582 MILLION YEAR AGO, 6.6% ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 6.0% TO CHF 673 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME REACHED CHF 522 MILLION, UP 7.8% ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* TO PROPOSE ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 15.50 PER SHARE AND EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.25 PER SHARE

* FOR 2019 SEES NET SALES AND EBIT TO BE AT LEAST AT SAME LEVEL AS PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text - bit.ly/2UH3qZc

