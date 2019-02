Feb 12(Reuters) - SENIVITA SOCIAL ESTATE AG IPO-SEN.F

* SAID ON MONDAY IT DECIDES ON SIMPLIFIED CAPITAL REDUCTION WITH RATIO 5:1

* SHARE CAPITAL DECREASES FROM EUR 10.0 MILLION TO EUR 2.0 MILLION

* POSSIBLE IMPROVEMENT OF CONVERSION RATIO IN FAVOR OF CONVERTIBLE BOND HOLDERS IN LIGHT OF PLANNED IPO

