* SAID ON MONDAY IT SEES FY 2019 REVENUE AT 304 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES FY 2019 EBITDA AT 14 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES FY 2019 EBITDA MARGIN RISING TO 4.6% FROM 3.4% IN 2018

