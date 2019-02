Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bell Food Group AG:

* SALES REVENUE ROSE BY 15.4 PERCENT TO CHF 4.1 BILLION IN 2018

* FY EBITDA GREW BY 8.8 PERCENT TO CHF 305 MILLION

* AT CHF 89.3 MILLION, FY PROFIT WAS 16.1 PERCENT LESS THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FOR 2018, THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE A DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 5.50 PER SHARE

