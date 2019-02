Feb 13 (Reuters) - Think Smart SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMMERCIAL COURT IN MADRID DECLARED INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS OF THE COMPANY

* THE COURT NAMED QUABBALA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS S.L.P. AS TRUSTEE IN INSOLVENCY OF THE COMPANY

Source text: bit.ly/2SLDPRC

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)