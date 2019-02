Feb 13 (Reuters) - KRISTAL KOLA:

* SAYS RECEIVES ORDER TO PRODUCE 23 MILLION OF 250 MILLILITRE, 1 LITRE, 2.5 LITRE PLASTIC, 330 AND 500 MILLIMETRE CAN GASSY AND GAS-FREE BEVERAGES

* TO DELIVER ORDERS IN 2019

