Feb 13 THERACLION SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FY TOTAL SALES EUR 1.9‍​ MLN VS EUR 2.4 MLN YR AGO

* FY TOTAL SALES TO NON GROUP THERACLION SA AND BRANCHES EUR 1.9 MLN VS EUR 1.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL TREATMENTS NUMBER 771 VS 532 YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF EUR 4.8 MILLION FINANCING AGREEMENT THAT CAN BE INCREASED TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 11.8 MILLION

* AT DEC 31, 2018, AVAILABLE CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS SALES TO GROW IN 2019

