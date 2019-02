BRIEF-Juventus Places EUR 175 Mln Bond Due In 2024

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Juventus Football Club SpA:

* ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT OF EUR 175 MILLION NON-CONVERTIBLE BOND DUE ON FEB. 19, 2024, RESERVED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT PRICE OF 99.436 PCT AND WILL PAY FIXED ANNUAL COUPON OF 3.375 PCT

* TO REQUEST FOR ADMISSION OF NOTES TO LISTING ON THE MULTILATERAL TRADING FACILITY GLOBAL EXCHANGE MARKET OF EURONEXT DUBLIN

* SAYS TRANSACTION ATTRACTED ORDERS FOR AN AMOUNT IN EXCESS OF EUR 250 MILLION, RECEIVING DEMAND FROM ASIA, GERMANY, FRANCE, UNITED KINGDOM AND ITALY

* MORGAN STANLEY ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UBI BANCA S.P.A. AS CO-LEAD MANAGER IN CONNECTION WITH THE PLACEMENT OF THE NOTES

