BRIEF-Sulzer FY Net Income Up At CHF 116.1 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG:

* FY ORDERS WERE UP BY 8.4% ORGANICALLY AND BY 12.5% INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS

* FY INCREASE OF OPERATIONAL PROFIT (OPEBITA) TO CHF 322.2 MILLION, UP BY 18.1% ORGANICALLY AND BY 26.7% INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS

* WILL PROPOSE AN UNCHANGED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.50 AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 3,404.5 MILLION IN 2018, AN INCREASE OF 11.9%

* FY EBIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 183.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 34.5% COMPARED WITH CHF 136.5 MILLION IN 2017

* IN 2018, NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 116.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 87.2 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019, ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY EFFECTS, ORDER INTAKE IS EXPECTED TO GROW ORGANICALLY BY 2% TO 5% AND SALES TO GROW ORGANICALLY BY 3% TO 5%

* SULZER EXPECTS TO REACH 2019 OPEBITA MARGIN (OPEBITA IN PERCENT OF SALES) OF AROUND 10%.

Source text: bit.ly/2SwMbxi

