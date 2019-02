Feb 14 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY UPDATE ON REGULATORY STATUS OF VIASKIN PEANUT FOR THE TREATMENT OF PEANUT-ALLERGIC CHILDREN 4 TO 11 YEARS OF AGE

* RESUBMISSION OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR VIASKIN PEANUT ANTICIPATED IN Q3 2019