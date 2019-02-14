Russian bonds fall, debt insurance costs rise on new US sanctions proposal

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian dollar bond prices fell and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose to one-month highs on Thursday after U.S. senators introduced a new bill seeking sanctions on Russia’s banking sector, energy and debt.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose six basis points on the day to 146 bps, according to IHS Markit. The sovereign dollar bond maturing 2043 fell 1.4 cent, also to a one month low , Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Virginia Furness)