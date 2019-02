Feb 14 (Reuters) - BioDue SpA:

* BOARD APPROVES 2,800 SQUARE METERS WIDE EXPANSION OF AN EXISTING PRODUCTION PLANT

* BOARD APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF A 400 SQUARE METERS WIDE NEW ANNEXED AUTOMATED WAREHOUSE

* BOTH EXPANSION AND WAREHOUSE TO BE BUILT IN INDUSTRIAL AREA OF SAMBUCA VAL DI PESA (FLORENCE), WHERE ALL PLANTS ARE

* INVESTMENT TO BE COMPLETED BY END-2019

* INVESTMENT AMOUNTS IN TOTAL TO EUR 4.7 MLN

