Feb 14 (Reuters) - Administration of Krasnodar Region:

* ABRAU-DURSO PLANS TO INVEST OVER RUB 1 BLN IN VINEYARDS IN ANAPA, TO INCREASE TOTAL GRAPE HARVEST UP TO 10,900 TONNES PER YEAR

* PLANS TO HAVE IN ANAPA OVER 700 HECTARES OF NEW VINEYARDS BY 2021

Source text: bit.ly/2N4Abgx

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)