BRIEF-Immunovia Q4 Pretax Loss Widens To SEK 25.7 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q4 NET SALES SEK 91,000 VS SEK 26,000 YR AGO

* Q4 PRETAX LOSS SEK 25.7 MLN VS LOSS SEK 15.3 MLN YR AGO

* CO’S FINANCIAL TARGETS REMAIN IN PLACE FROM THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE THE FIRST REVENUES FROM SELF-PAY SALES IN THE LATTER PART OF 2019

* TARGET IS TO ACHIEVE TURNOVER OF SEK 250-300 MILLION BY 2022 BASED ON SELF-PAY FOR IMMRAY PANCAN–D

* TARGET IS TO ACHIEVE TOTAL TURNOVER, INCLUDING PAYMENT VIA SELF-PAY AND COST REMUNERATION FROM INSURANCE SYSTEMS, OF SEK 800-1,000 MILLION BY 2024

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)