Feb 18 (Reuters) - BOSSARD HOLDING AG :

* SAYS IT TAKES OVER GERMAN COMPANY BRUMA SCHRAUB- UND DREHTECHNIK GMBH IN VELBERT, GERMANY

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE

Source text - bit.ly/2DNhHwJ

