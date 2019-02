BRIEF-DIA To Propose Share Capital Increase Of 600 Mln Euros

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY, TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION OF 56.0 MLN EUROS BY DECREASING PAR VALUE OF COMPANY’S SHARES BY 0.09 EUROS TO OFFSET LOSSES

* TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 600 MLN EUROS TO RAISE THE COMPANY’S FUNDS

* NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE FULLY SUBSCRIBED AND PAID UP BY MEANS OF A CASH CONSIDERATION

* TO PROPOSE AUTHORIZING THE BOARD TO COMBINE THE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH ANOTHER ONE, WHICH WOULD RECOGNISE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)