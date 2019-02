BRIEF-Kernel Holding's Investment Fund Buys Railcar Business In Ukraine

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kernel Holding SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT THAT THE INVESTMENT FUND OWNED BY THE COMPANY ACQUIRED 100 PCT INTEREST IN RAIL TRANSIT KARGO UKRAINE LLC (RTK UKRAINE) FOR US$ 64 MILLION

* THE ACQUISITION SHALL CONTRIBUTE AN ESTIMATED INCREMENTAL EBITDA OF UP TO US$ 20 MILLION ANNUALLY AND PROTECT THE COMPANY AGAINST EVER RISING LOGISTIC COSTS

* IT SHALL ALSO PROCURE THE SMOOTH AND EFFICIENT FLOW OF GRAINS FROM INLAND SILOS TO THE PORTS

* RTK-UKRAINE IS THE OWNER OF 2,949 GRAIN RAILCARS ACCOUNTING FOR NEARLY 15 PCT OF THE MARKET AND MAKING IT THE SECOND LARGEST GRAIN HOPPER WAGON FLEET OPERATOR IN UKRAINE

