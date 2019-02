Feb 19 (Reuters) - Alelion Energy Systems AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT PROPOSES TO CARRY OUR RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO SEK 135 MLN

* IT HAS ALSO TAKEN UP SHORT-TERM LOAN OF SEK 50 MLN FROM MAIN SHAREHOLDERS FOURIERTRANSFORM AB, PEGROCO AB AND SAMMAJ AB

* LOAN HAS INTEREST RATE OF 10 PCT

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN APRIL OR MAY 2019

* PEGROCO INVEST, WHICH OWNS 18.5 PCT IN CO, SAYS IT INTENDS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR THEIR PRO RATA SHARES IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE

