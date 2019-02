Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nueva Expresion Textil SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY SHARES ISSUED FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WERE TOTALLY SUBSCRIBED FOR A TOTAL OF 6 MILLION EUROS

* ON FEBRUARY 22 WILL PROCEED TO FULL DISBURSEMENT OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EACH NEW SHARE SUBSCRIBED Source text for Eikon:

