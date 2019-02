Feb 19 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY RESULTS FROM PHASE IIB CLINICAL TRIAL WITH LANIFIBRANOR IN SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF TRIAL WAS NOT MET, NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PLACEBO AND LANIFIBRANOR TREATED GROUPS FOR PRIMARY OUTCOME

* FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE OF LANIFIBRANOR OBSERVED

* DECISION TO DISCONTINUE FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TREATMENT OF SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS (“SSC”)

