Feb 19 (Reuters) - TEKNOSA IC VE DIS TICARET:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY SEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH AT HIGH-SINGLE-DIGITS OR LOW-TEENS FOR 2019

* SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT 3-4 PERCENT FOR 2019

