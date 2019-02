BRIEF-Nextil Says Its Majority Shareholder Businessgate Reaches Agreement With Investors To Provide Financing To Co

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nueva Expresion Textil SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER BUSINESSGATE HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS WHO HAVE PROVIDED FINANCING TO THE COMPANY

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT BUSINESSGATE HAS COMMITTED TO PERFORM, IN NEXT SIX MONTHS, ALL ACTIONS NECESSARY FOR NEXTIL TO PROMOTE APPROVAL OF AN EMISSION OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES TO MEET CERTAIN COMMITMENTS UNDER FINANCING

* ITS EXPECTED THE FINANCING TO REACH A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 8 MILLION EUROS

