* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS UNIT HAS ACQUIRED 5.85 PCT STAKE IN VIOIL HOLDING

* VIOIL HOLDING CONTROLS TWO MULTISEED OIL-EXTRACTION PLANTS WITH ANNUAL CRUSHING CAPACITY OF 1.1 MILLION TONS OF SUNFLOWER SEEDS AND NETWORK OF SILOS IN WESTERN UKRAINE

