Feb 20 (Reuters) - S2Medical AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED STRATEGIC DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH FRENCH COMPANY INRESA

* AGREEMENT COMPRISE INITIAL ORDER OF ABOUT SEK 0.3 MILLION

* INRESA COMMITTED TO PLACE ORDERS OF ABOUT SEK 6 MLN OVER 3 YR PERIOD

