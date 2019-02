BRIEF-CCC Says Impairment Losses And Provisions To Impact 2018 Consolidated Result By 68 Mln Zlotys

Feb 21 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* ESTIMATES THAT IMPAIRMENT LOSSES AND PROVISIONS RELATED TO SALE OF ITS STAKE IN CCC GERMANY GMBH WILL IMPACT ITS CONSOLIDATED RESULT IN 2018 BY ABOUT 68 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE IMPACT IS ESTIMATED BASED ON ABOUT 12 MILLION ZLOTY PROVISION DUE TO NEGATIVE FAIR VALUE OF CCC GERMANY AND ABOUT 56 MILLION ZLOTY IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON ITS NON-CURRENT ASSETS

* THE ESTIMATED EFFECT ON NON-CONSOLIDATED RESULT IS ABOUT 79 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY WILL PUBLISH ITS FULL-YEAR RESULTS ON MARCH 14

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)