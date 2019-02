Feb 21 (Reuters) - British Automotive Holding SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT LOBEXIM HAS SIGNED FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH CYPRUS-BASED SURPRICE RENT A CAR

* UNDER AGREEMENT LOBEXIM WILL RENT CARS TO CLIENTS OF SURPRICE RENT A CAR

* AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITHIN REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS REGARDING SCOPE AND MODEL OF COMPANY’S BUSINESS ACTIVITY

