* SAID ON THURSDAY FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 196.2 MLN VS EUR 177.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 8.2 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 133.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 8.8 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 123.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* TEN MOVIES HAVE BEEN RELEASED OR ARE SCHEDULED TO BE RELEASED IN THEATERS IN 2019

* FIVE TELEVISION SERIES WILL BE DELIVERED IN 2019

