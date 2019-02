Feb 22 (Reuters) - Papilly AB:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H2 NET REV AT SEK 0.2 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO

* H2 OPER LOSS SEK 5.6 MLN VS LOSS SEK 9.0 MLN YR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)