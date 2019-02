BRIEF-Galapagos FY Revenue Up At 317.8 Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE EUR 317.8 MLN VS EUR 155.9 MLN YR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 44.8 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 89.8 MLN YR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 29.3 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 115.7 MLN YR AGO

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EUR 1.29 BLN AT END-2018 VS EUR 1.15 BLN YR AGO

* EXPECTS TO RUN OVER 40 CLINICAL TRIALS THIS YEAR

* WE WILL EXPAND OUR COMMERCIAL ORGANIZATION FURTHER AS WE GEAR UP FOR A POTENTIAL MARKET LAUNCH OF FILGOTINIB IN 2020 -CFO

* IN 2019 AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FOR THE FINCH 1 AND FINCH 3 TRIALS IN RA IN Q1

* IN 2019 PLANS TO FULLY RECRUIT OUR PHASE 2 PINTA STUDY FOR OUR FULLY PROPRIETARY IPF COMPOUND GLPG1205 AS WELL AS OUR ROCCELLA STUDY IN OA

* FOR MOR106 WE PLAN TO START A PHASE 2 TRIAL IN ATD WITH MOR106 IN COMBINATION WITH TOPICAL CORTICOSTEROIDS

* IN H2 2019 EXPECT PRIMARY ANALYSIS OF THE IGUANA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN ATD AND TOPLINE RESULTS OF SUBCUTANEOUS PHASE 1 BRIDGING STUDY

* WE EXPECT AN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN €320 AND €340 MILLION IN 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2STB7u3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)