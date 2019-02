BRIEF-Gino Rossi To Vote On Capital Reduction, Series K Share Issue

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gino Rossi SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON MARCH 20 AT EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING (EGM) ON CAPITAL REDUCTION TO 25.6 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 50.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO REDUCE NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES TO 0.5 ZLOTY FROM 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* EGM PLANS TO ALLOCATE THE REDUCED CAPITAL TO COVER THE COMPANY’S LOSS AND ENABLE COMPANY’S RESTRUCTURING

* COMPANY PLANS TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL TO 90.2 MILLION ZLOTYS BY ISSUE OF 0.1 MLN OF K SERIES SHARES UNDER PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO CCC AND ITS UNITS

