Feb 22 (Reuters) - Creativeforge Games SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT ON CREATION OF HARD WEST 2 GAME FOR PC

* COMPANY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO 50% OF REVENUE FROM THE GAME SALES, WILL RELEASE THE GAME ITSELF

