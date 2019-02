Feb 22 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ATOMIC JELLY RESOLVED TO RAISE ITS SHARE CAPITAL TO 258,250 ZLOTYS FROM 200,000 ZLOTYS BY ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

* FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE THE COMPANY WILL OWN 50.34% STAKE IN ATOMIC JELLY

