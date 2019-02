Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cellularline SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAD SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY STAKE IN SYSTEMAITALIA

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES ACQUISITION OF 60 PCT STAKE IN SYSTEMAITALIA WHICH CAN BE RAISED TO 100 PCT BY 2021

* PRICE OF ACQUISITION OF 60 PCT STAKE IS EQUAL TO EUR 2.5 MLN AND WILL BE PAID IN CASH

* HAS OPTION TO PARTIALLY OR FULLY PAY FOR REMAINING STAKE IN SHARES

