Feb 25 (Reuters) - Elma Electronic AG:

* IN 2018, EBIT WAS IMPROVED TO CHF 7.2 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 5.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 3.0 MILLION)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 25, 2019 TO FOREGO DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR 2018

* EXPECTS TO SEE A POSITIVE BUSINESS TREND IN 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2U8e8Ii

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)