Feb 27 (Reuters) - Allreal Holding AG:

* NET PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 161.0 MILLION, UP 24.6 PERCENT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A HIGHER PROFIT DISTRIBUTION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR OF CHF 6.50 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS TO REPORT OPERATING NET PROFIT FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR IN LINE WITH THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text: bit.ly/2H2U3Q1

