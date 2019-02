Feb 27 (Reuters) - Infoscan SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS UNIT SCANLINK MEDICAL HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH POLMED ON PROVIDING DIAGNOSTICS OF BREATHING DISORDERS DURING SLEEP FOR POLMED CLIENTS

* THE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN CONCLUDED FOR INDEFINITE PERIOD

