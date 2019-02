Feb 27 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR DAROLUTAMIDE TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA)

* CO’S PARTNER BAYER HAS BEEN GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR DAROLUTAMIDE IN MEN WITH NMCRPC

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)