BRIEF-Poland's Eurocash Q4 Net Profit 52.2 Mln Zlotys, Below Expectations

Feb 28 - Eurocash SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 109.6 MILLION VERSUS 122 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET PROFIT 52.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 65 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 REVENUE 5.80 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.77 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 EBITDA 156.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 160 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 EBIT 102.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 97 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* ON DEC. 21, 2018, RECEIVED APPROVAL OF COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION OFFICE TO ACQUIRE PARTNER, OWNER OF 25 SUPERMARKETS UNDER LEWIATAN BRAND

